Garry Kelly Named WSLS Roanoke General Manager

Garry Kelly, VP and news director at WBMA Birmingham, has been named VP and general manager of WSLS Roanoke. He starts at the Media General-owned NBC affiliate Aug. 11. Leesa Wilcher departed the GM post on Roanoke for personal reasons in May.

“We are delighted to attract such a talented broadcaster to WSLS,” said James R. Conschafter, VP of broadcast markets at Media General. “Garry has a distinguished background in local television operations and has had broadcast market experience from Denver, Nashville, Huntsville and Birmingham. His focus has always been on serving his community with superior local news. We’re pleased to have Garry join Media General and lead our strong team at WSLS.”

Kelly has been WBMA’s news director since 1996, and has been promotion director at the Allbritton station since 2009. He was news director of WAFF Huntsville from 1992 to 1996, assistant news director at WTVF Nashville from 1988 to 1992, and KMGH Denver executive producer from 1982 to 1988.

“I am excited about this great opportunity. It will be a privilege to work alongside the people who have contributed so much to the history and growth of the station,” Kelly said. “The competition in the market is tough, but WSLS has a team of professionals capable of providing the best news coverage and the most community involvement. I look forward to getting to Roanoke and getting to work.”