Garofalo Roams To West Wing

The Santos presidential campaign is getting a new communications director.

Actress/activist Janeane Garofalo, who co-hosts a show on liberal radio net Air America, is joining the cast of NBC drama West Wing to handle press for Democratic candidate Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits), at least for eight episodes, according to Air Amierca's Andi Parhamovich.

And while we're on the issue of Santos communications, in the season opener Sunday night (Sept. 25), the Santos campaign revealed it had its own blogger. Note to NBC: One real blogger suggested last week that the network launch a Santos blog and podcasts (a la Lost, which created its own fake airline site) so that viewers could follow the "campaign" in real time.

Kind of like fantasy football for Democrats who want to reconfigure the last election, though it is unclear whether Santos will prevail against Alan Alda, who plays his Republican opponent.