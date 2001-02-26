Garland bio gives ABC sweeps lift

Judy Garland did wonders for ABC's ratings Sunday night. The network's original film Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows proved to be the most watched original movie on any network this season and may have kept ABC from finishing fourth in the key adults 18-49 demo during the February sweep.

The film averaged 20.3 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/15 share in adults 18-49 in fast national numbers, according to Nielsen Media Research. With the sweep ending tomorrow, ABC is expected to narrowly pass CBS for third place in adults 18-49. The network's Sunday Disney film Lady and the Tramp also fared well, averaging 14.3 million viewers and a 4.3/11 in adults 18-49 from 7-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Fox's Sunday night lineup continued to hold its own in adults 18-49. The network was tops in the key demo Sunday, averaging a network-best 7.6 rating/18 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The X-Files was Fox's top draw in the demo, averaging a 9.2/19 in adults 18-49 and 16.8 million viewers. The Simpsons scored a 9.1/22 in adults 18-49 and 18.2 million viewers.

- Joe Schlosser