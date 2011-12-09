Garey Named KFDM Beaumont GM

Rix Garey, KFDM Beaumont general sales manager, has been named general manager of the station. Sinclair programs the joint CBS-CW station through a time brokerage agreement; it's part of Sinclair's acquisition of Freedom's station group that is slated to close in the coming weeks.

Garey joined the station in 1980.

"As someone who has spent his career at KFDM, Rix understands the needs of the community and the role KFDM plays in it," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "We look forward to Rix building on that relationship."

Larry Beaulieu held the position of station manager prior to Garey's promotion.

Garey's positions at KFDM have also included local sales manager and director of retail development.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead KFDM, one of the country's top CBS affiliates," said Garey. "Our success is the result of the hard work and dedication of all our employees that have served the station and our community."