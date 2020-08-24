Garcelle Beauvais Named New Co-Host of 'The Real'

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais is joining the cast of Warner Bros.’ The Real. Beauvais comes on board after Tamera Mowry-Housley exited the show this summer after six seasons.

The Real premieres season seven on Monday, Sept. 21, with Beauvais joining fellow hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real,” Beauvais said in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment.”

The Real debuted nationally with the Fox Television Stations as its launch group in 2014 after first airing as a summer test on select Fox stations. When it started, it was hosted by a panel composed of Love, Mai, Houghton, Tamar Braxton and Mowry-Housley. Amanda Seales briefing joined and then departed the series in 2020. Braxton left in 2016.

In the week ended Aug. 9, The Real was hovering at its series low 0.4 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

