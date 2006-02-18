GAO: U.S. Spent $1.6 Billion on Ads, PR

A new study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the

Bush administration has spent $1.6 billion on advertising and public relations

since 2003, for items ranging from video news releases to embroidered bowling

bags.

The study was requested in the wake of scandal involving Armstrong

Williams, the conservative broadcaster paid by the administration to promote

its No Child Left Behind education policy.

It was released by a California-heavy group of Democrats, including

Reps. Henry Waxman and Nancy Pelosi (both California). The study was limited to

seven of 15 cabinet agencies and did not include subcontractors, so the figure

is likely higher.

Agencies for which data was collected were the departments of Commerce,

Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Interior, Treasury and

Veterans Affairs. GAO says they accounted for nearly all of the PR and ad

dollars for 2003; its study covered 2003 through second quarter 2005.

Ad agencies got the lion's share, about $1.4 billion, with PR firms

garnering $197 million and media companies and individuals $15 million.

Some of the findings:

There were 14 contracts awarded for video news releases worth a

total $1.4 million. The Air Force spent $179 million for recruitment advertising;

Campaigns pushed the administration's view of the war on terror and warned of the dangers of importing prescription drugs from outside the country.

and warned of the dangers of importing prescription drugs from outside the

country.

The report did not say how much similar agencies in other

administrations have paid for advertising and promotion over comparable

periods, although Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.), one of the administration's

strongest critics on the issue and ranking member of the Education Committee,

called the extent of the Bush administration's propaganda “unprecedented

and disturbing.”

The Democrats don't actually have a direct comparison to the study,

which was self-reported data from seven of 15 cabinet level agencies over

2½ years. But an earlier study by the minority staff of the Government

Reform Committee of just PR expenditures by the government found that they had

risen from $37 million in 2001 to $88 million in 2004.

The top ad-agency recipients of the largess, according to the GAO study:

Leo Burnett, $536 million; Campbell-Ewald, $194 million; GSD&M, $179

million; J Walter Thompson, $148 million; Frankel & Co., $133 million; and

Ketchum Communications, $78 million.

The Defense Department spent the most, $1.1 billion. Health and Human

Services was next at more than $300 million; followed by Treasury at $152

million and Homeland Security at $24 million.

“The government is spending over a billion dollars per year on PR and

advertising,” said Waxman in a statement. “Careful oversight of this

spending is essential given the track record of the Bush administration, which

has used taxpayer dollars to fund covert propaganda within the United

States.”

“The fact is that, after all the spin, the American people are stuck

with high prescription-drug prices and high college costs,” said Miller in

calling for tighter controls on PR. “I would hope that my colleagues on both

sides of the aisle would agree that changes need to be made to rein in the

president's propaganda machine.”

Craig Aaron, communications director of media-reform group Free Press,

reacted to the report: “We need a full accounting of the Bush

administration's spending on advertising, PR and fake news. It's time for

Congress to reclaim its constitutional role as a counterweight to the executive

branch and permanently cut off funding for covert propaganda. We must ensure

that taxpayer money isn't being spent by the White House to secretly

manipulate the American public.”