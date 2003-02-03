GAO urges independent spectrum-review panel

Congress should establish an independent commission to determine whether

reform is needed for spectrum management now conducted by the Federal

Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications Infrastructure

Administration, the General Accounting Office said Monday.

The GAO, the investigative and auditing arm of Congress, recommended

legislative action because neither the FCC nor the NTIA "specifically agreed" to

an independent commission after hearing the GAO's suggestion.

The report followed the signing Friday by the FCC and the NTIA of an

agreement to cooperate when making spectrum-use policies and to meet at least

biannually for joint planning sessions.

As envisioned by the GAO, the independent commission would include "all

stakeholders," including commercial interests, government agencies, regulators

and others.

The GAO said disagreements over how and whether to increase market-based

methods of doling out spectrum, such as auctions, have stalled

reform.