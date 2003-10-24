GAO Report on Tap at Noon
The much-anticipated Government Accounting Office report on cable rates should be made public at noon Friday.
A spokesman for the office said Friday that the report was being delivered to the Senate Commerce Committee and its chairman, cable critic John McCain (R-Ariz.).
Industry executives who have seen early drafts of the report do not expect it to offer McCain the ammunition he wants most: justification to force cable operators and networks to sell basic channels a la carte.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.