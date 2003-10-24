Trending

GAO Report on Tap at Noon

The much-anticipated Government Accounting Office report on cable rates should be made public at noon Friday.

A spokesman for the office said Friday that the report was being delivered to the Senate Commerce Committee and its chairman, cable critic John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Industry executives who have seen early drafts of the report do not expect it to offer McCain the ammunition he wants most: justification to force cable operators and networks to sell basic channels a la carte.