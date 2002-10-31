GAO: Local signals don't affect pricing

Direct-broadcast satellite provision of local-TV-station signals increases DBS-penetration rates but

does not affect cable pricing, according to a General Accounting Office report to the Senate Antirust

Subcommittee released Wednesday.

The report looked at DBS and cable services in light of the proposed merger

of EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc., which the Department of Justice

moved to block Wednesday (the FCC has already come out against the merger).

While coming to no conclusion on the merger, the report concluded both that

DBS is able to compete more effectively for subscribers in markets where it can offer

local broadcast channels, and that DirecTV and EchoStar are not currently able

individually to offer local stations in all markets.

Although that might suggest that the merger would strengthen DBS as a

competitor to cable, the study drew no such conclusion. It suggested instead

that the companies' current inability to do local-into-local might be overcome,

saying that the economic benefits to the individual companies of offering local

signals in all 210 TV markets may ultimately outweigh the costs.

The study also found that for a majority of customers, high-speed Internet

service was not a deciding factor in choosing one service over the other.

Both the FCC and the DOJ received copies of the report, dated Oct. 15, with

requests for comment. Both declined, saying it was inappropriate given the

merger's status, which was then still under review at the DOJ although the FCC

had already decided not to support it.