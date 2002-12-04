GAO: Drug ads not causing price hikes

Consumer advertising for prescription drugs isn't resulting in price

increases, the General Accounting Office reported Wednesday.

Consumer spending on advertised drugs has increased faster than on

nonadvertised drugs, but most of the increase is the result of greater

utilization, and not price increases, said the GAO, the watchdog arm of

Congress.

Between 1999 and 2000, the number of prescriptions dispensed for the most

heavily advertised drugs rose 25 percent, but they increased only 4 percent for

drugs that were not heavily advertised. Over the same period, prices for heavily

advertised drugs rose 6 percent while prices for others climbed 9 percent.

Direct-to-consumer advertising has come under fire from some health experts

who said the ads -- mostly TV spots -- needlessly boost sales of name brands

over less expensive generics.

The GAO did say that the Food and Drug Administration needed to be more

diligent in rooting out misleading ads. Although companies are quick to cease

airing ads that regulators deem misleading, some repeatedly disseminate new

misleading ads for the same drug.