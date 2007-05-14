Gannett’s Ogden Stepping Down

Gannett Broadcasting President and CEO Roger Ogden will retire in early July. Ogden’s Gannett career started at KBTV Denver in 1967, where he became news director 11 years later. After moving to NBC to run NBC Europe, Gannett returned to Gannett to be president and GM of KUSA (the former KBTV). He was named Gannett Broadcasting Senior VP in 1999, and CEO/President in 2005. He also held the title of Senior VP of Design, Innovation and Strategy.

Among his many honors, Ogden, 62, was named Broadcasting & Cable’s 2007 Broadcaster of the Year .

“Gannett has always been home base for me throughout my career,” he said. “I appreciate all that I’ve been able to do here. I’ve always said I’ll know when it’s time and that time has come.”

Gannett operates 23 TV stations.