Gannett's Ogden Is B&C's Broadcaster of the Year

Broadcasting & Cable has tapped Gannett Broadcasting President/CEO Roger Ogden as its Broadcaster of the Year. He'll be honored April 12, when the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) holds its sixth annual marketing conference in New York.

Under Ogden, who has led Gannett since July 2005, the 21-station group has become a leader in the move toward HD broadcasting. Seven Gannett stations beam newscasts in HD.

Previously, Ogden was president/general manager of Gannett's KUSA Denver. "I don't think there could be a better choice than Roger," says TVB President Chris Rohrs. "He's played a pivotal role in broadcasting's

move to improve its Websites and to convert stations to high-definition."

Says Ogden, "Being named Broadcaster of the Year is a great honor, particularly given the great broadcasters who have received this award in years past."

Previous honorees were Belo's Jack Sander, Post-Newsweek's Alan Frank, Hearst-Argyle's David Barrett, Tribune Co.'s Dennis FitzSimons and Fox Television's Dennis Swanson (when he was general manager of WNBC New York).

The award will be presented at a TVB luncheon at the conference, held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center to coincide with the New York International Auto Show.

