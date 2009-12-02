Gannett's Lougee Named TVB Vice Chair

Gannett broadcast President Dave Lougee has been named vice chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) board, while new CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn and Cox Media Group VP of Sales Jane Williams have joined the board.

NBC Local Media President of Platform Development and Commercial Operations Frank Comerford serves as chairman of the TVB Board. "I am very pleased that Dave Lougee has agreed to serve as vice-chairman," said Comerford. "And with the addition of Peter and Jane, we will continue to have the industry's best and brightest on our board."

Mr. Lougee has been in his position at Gannett, overseeing the company's 23 television stations, since July 2007. Dunn was named to his present position last month and oversees the operations of CBS' 29-station portfolio. Williams has been in her post since January 2009 and previously served as VP of sales for Cox Television and general sales manager at WSB Atlanta.

Steve Lanzano steps into the TVB presidency Jan. 1.