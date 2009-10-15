Gannett's Dubow Back After Medical Leave

Gannett Chairman/President/CEO Craig Dubow returned to work today after a leave of absence due to back surgery that began June 15. He said he felt "very good" about both his health and Gannett's.

"As our estimated third quarter earnings report indicated a few weeks ago, the company is performing well and continuing to execute against our strategic priorities," he said. "I want to recognize and extend my sincere appreciation to all Gannett employees for achieving these results."

Gannett reports third quarter earnings Oct. 19.

Executive VP/CFO Gracia C. Martore served as Gannett's principal executive officer in Dubow's absence.

Late last month, Gannett forecasted third quarter net income to be between $93 million and $100 million, excluding special charges, and total quarterly revenues of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.