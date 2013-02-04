Gannett TV Revenue Up 46%

Gannett reported total television revenues of $280.2 million

in the fourth quarter, 45.7% higher than the previous fourth quarter. The

growth was driven by $91.2 million in political advertising during the fourth

quarter of 2012, and $29.6 million in retransmission revenues, the latter

showing double-digit growth.





Gannett's overall broadcast revenues in the quarter, which

include its Captivate elevator programming, were $287.5 million, up 44% from

the same quarter in the previous year. Excluding the extra week in the quarter,

revenues in the broadcasting segment were 39% higher.





Gannett forecasts its total television revenues to be up in

the high-single digits in the first quarter of 2013. Excluding political

variances year-to-year, the percentage increase in total television revenues is

projected to be up in the 10-12% range in the first quarter.





Broadcasting segment operating expenses totaled $129.6

million, an increase of 17.7% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.





Total operating revenues for the company were $1.52 billion

in the fourth quarter, a 9.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter last

year. "A substantial increase in broadcasting segment revenues, higher publishing

segment revenues as well as the extra week in the quarter drove the

increase," said Gannett in a statement.





"We are proud of our strong operating results this

quarter with growth in revenue and margin expansion driving strong cash

flow," said Gracia Martore, president and CEO. "This caps an

extremely productive year in which we successfully implemented our strategy to

position Gannett for success in the digital era. For the year, we achieved our

first year-over-year increase in company-wide revenue since 2006. During the

fourth quarter and for the full year, our Broadcasting business delivered

record revenue and profitability. Our television stations significantly

increased market share this year reflecting the value of their content and

format in gaining new viewers while retaining their loyal base."





Publishing segment operating revenues in the quarter were

$1.04 billion, 3.7% higher than the previous fourth quarter, reflecting the

extra week and an increase in circulation revenues. The growth was offset, in

part, by lower advertising revenues.