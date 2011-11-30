Gannett Sets Furloughs For Some Divisions

Gannett has planned first quarter furloughs for employees in its U.S. Community Publishing (USCP) and Gannett Publishing Services (GPS) departments. Broadcast division employees are not, for the most part, affected by the planned furloughs, though employees at KPNX Phoenix will take part due to economic conditions in DMA No. 13, according to a company spokesperson.

The plan, involving five days of unpaid leave in the first quarter of 2012, was outlined for employees by USCP President Bob Dickey and GPS President Evan Ray, who cited a difficult economic environment in a memo. Most employees in those divisions will be affected; the memo says those falling under a minimum salary level are exempt .

The affected divisions work in Gannett's community newspapers and printing and distributing wings, along with the small slice of the broadcast staffers.

Company veterans are well familiar with furloughs. Gannett employees experienced two weeks of furloughs in the first half of 2009. Media General and Freedom Communications, among others, instituted furloughs in 2009 as well.