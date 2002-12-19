Gannett seeks cable home for new net

Gannett Co. Inc. is in talks with major cable operators regarding a planned

cable network built around local newscasts from its 22 local TV stations.

Roger Ogden, senior vice president and general manager of Gannett's KUSA-TV

Denver, said the network is on the table as the company negotiates

retransmission rights with operators including Comcast Corp., Cox Communications Inc., Time Warner Cable,

Adelphia Communications Corp. and Charter Communications Inc.

Ogden said the company is also negotiating with satellite carriers DirecTV Inc.

and EchoStar Communications Corp.

But, he added, "we're a long way from saying we're ready to launch this

thing. Sometime during the first quarter of next year, we should know whether

this is a viable proposition or not."

The "America Today" network would be supported by subscriber fees and

national advertising, Ogden said, and it would target viewers who, for family or

sentimental reasons, want to watch local newscasts from other cities.

The network would also offer reports from Gannett's TV operations in

Washington, D.C.