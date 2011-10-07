Gannett Scrapping MomsLikeMe

Three years after launch, Gannett is eliminating its network of local MomsLikeMe websites Oct. 14. "At that time, everything that currently appears on the site, locally or nationally, will no longer be accessible," read a post on MomsLikeMe.

MomsLikeMe was envisioned as a social network where mothers in a given market could share their thoughts on everything from childcare to food to education and shopping. It had local franchises throughout the country.

In the same post, MomsLikeMe said the market has evolved since launch, with many new ways for users to engage online. "We feel we can better serve this community through the many new and exciting digital initiatives we will be developing and rolling out in the future," it said.

MomsLikeMe's demise was reported on Twitter by Gordon Borrell.

A call to Gannett was not returned at press time.

Other niche digital initiatives from Gannett include HighSchoolSports.net and MetroMix.com, the latter co-owned by Tribune.