Gannett Promotes Tonning, Cantrell-Bickley, Diaz

WTLV/WJXX Jacksonville President/General Manager Ken Tonning will slide over to run WTSP Tampa when Sam Rosenwasser retires at the end of the year, reports Gannett. WMAZ Macon President/General Manager Dodie Cantrell-Bickley takes over at the Jacksonville duopoly for Tonning. “Ken’s experience running our Denver station, then managing our duopoly in Jacksonville, makes him an ideal choice to replace Sam in Tampa,” said Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee. “Sam’s hard work and dedication over many years is deeply appreciated and he will be missed.”

Lougee also credited Cantrell-Bickley for her effort in Macon. “Dodie’s energy and enthusiasm, coupled with her leadership and knowledge of her community, have been the key to our success in Macon for over 24 years,” he said. “Jacksonville is a terrific new opportunity for her, and Gannett will be well served.”

Gannett also announced that Anthony Diaz has been named vice president of sales strategy and development for its broadcasting division. He’s currently the VP/general sales manager at WUSA Washington. “Anthony’s forward-leaning approach to sales and his rich understanding of both our traditional media and our many new platforms make him a key asset to our corporate sales staff,” said Lougee.