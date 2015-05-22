Gannett Promotes Merritt to KREM-KSKN Spokane GM

R.J. Merritt has been named president and general manager of KREM-KSKN Spokane. He starts immediately at the Gannett Broadcasting duopoly, promoted from the director of sales position.

"RJ is a natural fit for this role," said Lynn Beall, executive VP, Gannett Broadcasting. "He knows the market inside and out, understands the competitive challenges first-hand and brings fresh thinking to the team. His passion, leadership and commitment to winning will move KREM and KSKN forward in exciting ways."

KREM-KSKN is a CBS-CW pair in DMA No. 73. When the stations were owned by Belo, Merritt graduated from the Belo Broadcast Sales Academy.

He succeeds James Aitken, who took on the VP/general manager job at Tribune's KDAF Dallas in late March. Merritt is a native of Washington and a graduate of Eastern Washington University.