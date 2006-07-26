Gannett Names General Counsel

Kurt Wimmer, a partner in communications law firm Covington & Burling, has joined Gannett in McLean, Va., as VP and general counsel.

Wimmer, who succeeds the retiring Thomas Chapple, joins Aug. 21. He is a former journalist whose legal work has included content liability, TV and Internet programming deals, and issues before the FCC. The Internet and copyright experience will come in handy as the company seeks to extend its digital reach.

He is also a board member of The Media Institute, an industry-funded think tank that examines First Amendment and other communications-related issues.

In addition to its vast newspaper holdings, Gannett owns 22 TV stations and numerous Web sites.