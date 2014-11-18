Gannett Names Engel VP of Finance

Alison Engel has been named VP of finance at Gannett, reporting to president and CEO Gracia Martore. Engel was senior VP, chief financial officer and treasurer at A. H. Belo Corp.

“Ali has strong leadership skills and outstanding financial expertise in addition to experience with the A. H. Belo spin off, which will be invaluable to us as we continue to move forward with our separation plans,” said Martore.

In August, Gannett announced it would create two publicly traded companies: one focused on publishing and the other focused on broadcasting and digital.

Engel was at A. H. Belo since the newspaper division’s spinoff in 2008 from Belo Corp., which she joined in 2003 as director/accounting operations. She was corporate controller in 2005 and VP and corporate controller from January 2006 to July 2008.

Gannett acquired Belo in 2013.