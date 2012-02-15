Gannett Names Burdett WUSA Washington GM

Mark Burdett, formerly vice president of corporate sales and development for the Baltimore Ravens, has been named president and general manager at WUSA Washington. Burdett succeeds Allan Horlick at the Gannett station; Horlick announced his retirement in November.

Prior to joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, Burdett was senior VP for the Washington Redskins. Prior to that, he was vice president and station manager, and director of sales and marketing, at WJLA Washington from 1996-1999; and was vice president of station relations for ABC Television Network from 1995-1996.

"Mark brings proven leadership and strong management skills to WUSA-TV," said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting. "Under his marketing and sales leadership, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the top producing NFL teams, despite Baltimore being a medium-size market. His innovative thinking, proven team-building and community expertise make him an ideal fit for WUSA. He brings back to broadcasting a fresh perspective on serving our viewers and the community at large."

Lougee also thanked Horlick for his work. "Allan leaves behind a legacy of great leadership at WUSA and earlier at WRC-TV," he said.

Burdett graduated from the University of Maryland, where he was part of the school's ACC championship lacrosse teams.

"I'm thrilled to join WUSA and Gannett Broadcasting, which has a reputation for excellence, innovation and community service," said Burdett. "Allan built an amazing team and I look forward to being a part of efforts going forward as the division seeks to drive growth in the new media environment."