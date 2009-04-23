Gannett Forms Digital Media Network

Posted at 1:55 p.m. ET

Gannett Co. has formed Gannett Digital Media Network, which ties together more than 100 digital communities. The new network includes Gannett’s news sites, like USAToday.com, and local sites from the company’s newspaper and broadcast properties.



Gannett believes the network will attract advertisers, citing a recent Jupiter Research study which found local sites attract consumers who tend to spend money online. Among the properties becoming part of the network are niche sites like MomsLikeMe.com, a social networking site for moms, prep sports site HighSchoolSports.net and Metromix.com, an urban entertainment and nightlife guide.



“The Gannett Digital Media Network gives marketers access to diverse and attractive audience segments through our unparalleled combination of national and local media sites,” said Josh Resnik, VP and GM of the network, in a statement. “We can combine the broad reach of our network with the engagement and affinity found on local sites to help marketers effectively reach their target customers.”



The newly launched network also includes a number of marketing solutions employed by Gannett including rich media advertising provider PointRoll and ShopLocal, a suite of solutions that help large retailers reach online customers.

