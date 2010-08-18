Gannett Debuts School Sports Microsites

Gannett is launching more than 100 co-branded local sports sites out of its HighSchoolSports.net division. Gannett says the "microsites," a joint operation between Gannett's TV, newspaper and web outfits, are expected to reach 9.4 million unique monthly visitors.

The venture debuts this month in 38 Gannett markets, including Atlanta, Washington, DC and Denver. The rest of the Gannett markets will have the sites in place by the end of the year.

"We are combining the news gathering assets of our newspapers and television stations with the technology and school relationships of HighSchoolSports.net to create the best possible experience for users and advertisers," said Gannett High School Sports VP/General Manager Peter Lundquist. "This unlocks the full value of our prep sports content for our readers and for sports marketers, including national marketers, who are increasingly looking to reach 12- to 17-year-old athletes and their families at the local and regional level."

Gannett has taken significant steps to sharpen its hyper-local strategy of late, including partnering with DataSphere to launch community sites.