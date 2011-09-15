Gannett Chief Dubow Takes Medical Leave

Craig Dubow, Gannett's chairman and CEO, will take a leave of absence to address what the media giant calls "continuing issues relating to prior medical conditions."

Gracia C. Martore, president and COO, will serve as principal executive officer during his absence, as she did during a prior medical leave in 2009.

"I believe Gannett is in very good hands as we continue to transform the company and position it for a successful future," said Dubow.

Dubow took four months off in 2009 following back surgery.

"The board has confidence in Gracia and our very capable management team to run the day to day operations of the company," said Duncan M. McFarland, presiding director, "and we believe Gannett won't miss a beat at this important juncture."