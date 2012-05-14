Gannett CFO Saleh Departs

Paul Saleh, senior VP and chief financial officer at Gannett, has resigned to accept a position with Computer Sciences Corp, which Gannett calls a Fortune 200 company. Gannett's search for a new CFO is underway. Michael Hart, VP and treasurer, will serve as interim principal financial officer until a full-time one is appointed.

"As a member of our senior management team, Paul played an important role in ensuring the company's financial strength and implementing our ongoing focus on asset optimization," said Gracia Martore, Gannett president and CEO. "We appreciate his contributions to Gannett, and we wish him well."

Saleh joined Gannett from Menza Partners LLC, where he was managing partner. Saleh launched Menza Partners after he left Sprint Nextel Corporation, where he was CFO from 2005 to 2008. Previously, Saleh was senior VP and CFO of Walt Disney International.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Gracia and a very talented leadership team," he said, "on a plan to position Gannett for success in the digital age."