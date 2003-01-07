Gannett CEO sells $3.6M in stock

Gannett Co. Inc. chairman and chief executive Douglas H. McCorkindale unloaded

50,000 shares of the company's stock this week, raising $3.6 million.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, McCorkindale said he

sold the shares for $72.50 to $75 apiece Monday and Tuesday.

The sales accounted for 9 percent of his direct holdings in Gannett, leaving

him with 512,000 shares that are currently worth $38.4

million.