Gannett CEO sells $3.6M in stock
Gannett Co. Inc. chairman and chief executive Douglas H. McCorkindale unloaded
50,000 shares of the company's stock this week, raising $3.6 million.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, McCorkindale said he
sold the shares for $72.50 to $75 apiece Monday and Tuesday.
The sales accounted for 9 percent of his direct holdings in Gannett, leaving
him with 512,000 shares that are currently worth $38.4
million.
