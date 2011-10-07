Gannett CEO Dubow Resigns

Gannett Chairman/CEO Craig Dubow has resigned due to physical disability. Marjorie Magner has been named chairman and Gracia Martore is the president and CEO.

Dubow had taken a leave of absence on Sept. 15 to address continuing medical issues.

He had taken four months off in 2009 following back surgery.

"I've been with Gannett for 30 amazing years," said Dubow. "I am extremely proud of where we are today as a company. We have always maintained an unwavering focus on the consumer. As a result, we have evolved into a digitally led media and marketing solutions company committed to delivering trusted news and information anywhere, anytime. For me, the decision to step down was difficult, but I must now focus on my health and my family. I will miss working with the talented team at Gannett and firmly believe the company's best days lie ahead. Gannett is in good hands under Gracia's leadership and well positioned to succeed."

Magner saluted Martore, who came to Gannett in 1985, as well. "We are very fortunate to have an executive of Gracia's tenure and caliber in place and ready to lead the ongoing transformation of the company for long-term growth. She is smart, straightforward and committed to Gannett's mission to provide trusted news and information and serve our many communities," she said. "Gracia has a proven track record and has demonstrated effective leadership over 26 years at the company. Most importantly she has an incredible sense of responsibility for ensuring Gannett's continued success."

Dave Lougee continues to oversee the 23-station broadcast group.