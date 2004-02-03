Gannett Cash Flow Slips
Gannett Co. Inc. reported a 19% drop in TV operating cash flow to $104 million for the fourth quarter, with a 14% drop in revenue to almost $197 million. The company cited a lack of political advertising dollars compared to 2002 as the main reason for the decline.
For the full year, TV operating cash flow was down 10% to $356 million with a 7% drop in revenue to $720 million.
