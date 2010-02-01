Gannett Broadcast Revenue Down 14%

Gannett

reported fourth quarter broadcasting revenue of $183.2 million in the fourth

quarter of last year, a 13.9% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2008. While

last year's quarter lacked substantial political advertising, Gannett said

"almost three-fold" retransmission revenues and strong growth in its

elevator-programming Captivate division helped make up the loss.

Television

revenues, which exclude Captivate, were $174.5 million, compared to $205.6

million in the fourth quarter the previous year, reflecting a $47.5 million

decrease in political ad demand.

Gannett's

publishing division saw operating revenues of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.4

billion in the fourth quarter of 2008.

"As

the year progressed, we continuously showed improvements in revenue comparisons

and in the permanent restructure of our cost base, culminating in a strong

finish to the year," said Gannett Chairman/President/CEO Craig Dubow. "These

operating improvements, together with a number of strategic financing actions

this year, led to a significant strengthening of our balance sheet."

Total

operating revenues for the Virginia-based media giant were $1.5 billion in the

quarter, compared to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2008-a 14.4%

decline.

Gannett

forecasted television revenues to show an increase in the "very high single

digits" for the first quarter of 2010, thanks in large part to the Olympics

being on NBC. Gannett owns a large share of NBC affiliates.