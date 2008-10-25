Gannett Broadcast Revenue Up 3.9% for 3Q

Gannett's total reported operating revenue was $1.64 billion for the third quarter, down from $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year. But Gannett's broadcasting revenue was up 3.9% in the quarter to $197 million, helped by the Olympics on its NBC affiliates ($24 million) and political advertising ($26 million).

"While our results this quarter reflect the difficult and volatile economy both here and in the U.K., they also highlight our determination to move forward with our strategic plan," said Gannett Chairman/President/CEO Craig Dubow.