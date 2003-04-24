Gannett answers MAP's criticism

Responding to criticism from Media Access Project president Andrew

Schwartzman that Gannett Co. Inc. neither participated in nor covered an informal

media-ownership hearing in Phoenix, a spokeswoman for the company said it had

sent a statement to be read at the hearing, and the judgment as to whether

to cover the forum had been entirely up to the local Gannett station and paper

in the market.

Explaining the decision not to appear, Gannett vice president for corporate

communications Tara Connell said the company had understood the forum to

have been one for the public, and not corporations.

In addition, she said, the company's position on the issue is already clear:

"We have done editorials and written stories" on the media-ownership issue, she

added.

As for the coverage: "That our TV station and newspaper chose not to cover one

forum is hardly undercovering."

Gannett has no mechanism for making its outlets cover issues they "don't

necessarily consider newsworthy," she said, pointing to the irony of any

suggestion that it should, since independence from corporate headquarters is one

of the issues in the consolidation debate.

Gannett's statement to the forum said: "KPNX and The Arizona Republic have

filed extensive comments throughout the commission's ongoing review of its

ownership rules. Our consistent position is that given the tremendous increase over the past

28 years in the number of information/entertainment sources available to

consumers, the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rule is outmoded and should be

repealed."

It continued, "We strongly believe that common ownership of KPNX and The Arizona

Republic has improved the quality and amount of local news, public-affairs

programming and community service available to Phoenix-area residents."

It went on, "The 'Peoples Forum,' organized by Arizona State University, will provide the

Phoenix community with additional information about this important

issue."