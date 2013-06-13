Gannett Acquiring Belo for $2.2 Billion

RELATED: Gannett/Belo:Station Consolidation Nation



Sinclair'sSpree Dazzles Street, Puzzles Stations

TheRise of the Station Super-Groups





Gannett has agreed to

acquire Belo, boosting its broadcast portfolio from 23 to 43 stations. Gannett

will acquire all outstanding shares of Belo for $13.75 per share in cash, or

approximately $1.5 billion, plus the assumption of $715 million in existing debt

for an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion.





The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to

close by the end of 2013.





The acquisition nearly doubles Gannett's broadcast portfolio

from 23 to 43 stations, including stations to be serviced by Gannett through

shared services or similar arrangements. Upon completion of the transaction,

Gannett said it will become the No. 1 CBS affiliate group, No. 4 ABC affiliate

group, and will expand its already largest NBC affiliate group position.





"We are thrilled to bring together two highly respected

media companies with rich histories of award-winning journalism, operational

excellence and strong brand leadership," said Gracia Martore, president

and CEO of Gannett. "It will significantly improve our cash flow and

financial strength, enabling us to quickly pay down debt while remaining

committed to disciplined capital allocation. By enhancing our portfolio with

one of the largest, most geographically diverse and network-balanced TV station

groups in the country, the new Gannett will be well positioned to lead

innovation, bolster our existing growth initiatives and take advantage of new

opportunities in the emerging digital media landscape."





The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of

directors of both companies, represents a 28.1% premium to the closing price of

Belo common stock on June 12.





Gannett anticipates that the transaction will generate

approximately $175 million in annual synergies within three years after

closing.





In Belo, Gannett gets a group of stations with sterling

reputations for local news and community involvement.





Dunia A. Shive, Belo's president and CEO, called it "an

outstanding and financially compelling transaction" for Belo's shareholders.

"I am confident that we have found an excellent partner in Gannett--they

are a leading media company that shares our commitment to the highest levels of

journalistic integrity and embraces an active approach to community

involvement," she added. "Together, this portfolio of media assets

will be well-positioned to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities in

the years ahead."





The planned acquisition comes on the heels of apending merger between Media General and Young Broadcasting, and several

other examples of extreme consolidation in the local broadcasting business.





The announced deal did not sit well with Free Press, a

veteran critic of media consolidation, which has pushed the FCC to tighten its

ownership rules.





"We've seen time and again that media

consolidation means fewer journalists and less diversity on the public

airwaves," Free Press president Craig Aaron told B&C. "Broadcasters are on a shopping spree, using cash

from last year's political ad bonanza to buy each other. The day is fast

approaching when a small handful of companies will control all of the

affiliates in major markets and the swing states."