Gannett Acquires HighSchoolSports.net

Yet another major station group is seeing the Friday-night lights, as Gannett acquired HighSchoolSports.net and the Schedule Star platform that’s used by local athletic directors.

HighSchoolSports.net, covering all things high-school-sports-related, claims to have more unique visitors than any other school-sports site.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Gannett’s purchase follows major moves by Hearst-Argyle, Belo, Fox and CBS to launch or acquire Web sites focused on high-school sports.

Gannett mentioned the new property working alongside its TV stations and newspapers to better capture the teen market.

“HighSchoolSports.net’s network of thousands of high-school sites in communities of all sizes is an unmatched experience for users, as well as a national and hyper-local platform for advertisers,” Gannett Digital president Jack Williams said in a statement. “When partnered with Gannett’s local newspapers, television stations and Web sites, HighSchoolSports.net will offer national and local advertisers an exciting, best-of-class vehicle to reach teens and parents."