Gannett, ABC Reach Affiliation Terms

Gannett Broadcasting and ABC have agreed to renew the affiliation agreements of all Gannett ABC stations, including WFAA Dallas, KXTV Sacramento and WHAS Louisville. The deal puts the expanded Gannett ABC portfolio under what Gannett calls a “common, long-term” affiliation agreement.

“This agreement is the result of a collaborative effort on the part of both companies,” said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting, “and positions both of us for the near and long term on multiple forms of distribution."

Gannett’s recent acquisitions include Belo and several London Broadcasting stations.

"We're very pleased to extend our agreements with the Gannett-owned ABC Stations," said John Rouse, senior VP of affiliate relations at ABC. "Gannett is a strong and important partner of the ABC Television Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-time collaboration with them."