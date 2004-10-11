Ganeless Named Comedy GM

Michele Ganeless, a longtime lieutenant of Comedy Central president Doug Herzog, is returning to the network, becoming executive vice president and general manager. Ganeless previously held the same title at USA Network, where Herzog was president until NBC bought the network in May.

Ganeless will report directly to Herzog, but she will be based in New York (Herzog spends most of his time in Los Angeles).

She replaces Bill Hilary, who left the network when Herzog arrived but was recently named CEO of BBC America.

This is Ganeless’ third stint at Comedy. She was a research manager when the network was created in 1990, and she rose further during Herzog’s first stint as president. In 2001, she left to join Herzog at USA.