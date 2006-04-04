GameTap Taps New Marketer

David Reid, director of XBox worldwide platform marketing at Microsoft, has joined Turner Broadcasting to market its own game platform.

Reid, who was the chief marketer of the xBox 360, will be VP, marketing, for GameTap, Turner's braodband videogame network (gametap.com). Reid will be based in Atlanta, reporting to GameTap GM Stuart Snyder.

GameTap delivers over 400 games on demand as well as game-related programming to PCs.