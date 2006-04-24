Gamers To Get Lost on 'Net

ABC is launching a global interactive Internet game based on its hit show Lost, according to AP reports.

The game, titled Lost Experience, will center on a storyline that is separate from the show and will also introduce new characters. Gamers in the U.K., the U.S. and Australia will have the chance to solve puzzles that may reveal some of the island's mysterious secrets. That in itself will be the prize, as no winner's booty will be offered.Clues for the game will appear during the show or its commercial breaks, and they will vary by continent.Lost Experience launches in the U.K. May 2, in the U.S. May 3 and in Australia May 6.