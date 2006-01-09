Gamecaster Unveils Virtual Camera

San Diego technology firm GameCaster has introduced the second generation of its "Cybercam" technology, a device designed specifically for television coverage of videogame "tournaments," or multi-player videogame events.

The "Cybercam" looks like a broadcast camera but actually interfaces to a gaming system to produce virtual footage of the computer-generated action inside a videogame. The device allows production staffers to pan and zoom through the virtual world of a videogame, as a broadcast cameraman would with a professional video camera, and a monitor shows the computer-generated imagery that results much like a live video picture on a broadcast sports camera.

Gamecaster hopes to license the Cybercam technology to production companies, advertisers and videogame developers, all of whom are increasingly creating video coverage of game tournaments.