‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale Nears 80 Minutes

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, Aug. 27 on HBO. The final episode is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf” and its running time is 79 minutes and 43 seconds, the longest episode in the series’ history.



The finale may see representatives of the Lannister, Targaryen and Stark families come together to discuss a cease-fire. The title suggests a confab between Daenerys Targaryen, representing the dragon, and Jon Snow, representing the wolf. Snow gets the one spoken line in the trailer, saying, “There's only one war that matters. And it is here."



Related: Four Arrested in India for Digital Theft of ‘GoT’ Episode



Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produce Game of Thrones along with Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield.



The eighth, and final, season will have six episodes. It will air in summer 2018.



Watch the trailer below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5xdTlgaaaw[/embed]