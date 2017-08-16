Four Arrested in India for Digital Theft of ‘GoT’ Episode

Law enforcement officials in India have reportedly arrested four men for allegedly leaking an episode ofGame of Thrones, though that leak apparently is not tied to a bigger breach of content from HBO.



Related: Hackers Hit HBO



Per a statement from Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment, four people associated with one of their technology vendors, Prime Focus Technologies, are the subject of a breach of GoT episode four, season seven, prior to its scheduled for viewing on Aug. 7.



“This is the first time in the history of Star India that an incident of this nature has occurred,” Star India, a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the police for their swift and prompt action. We believe that valuable intellectual property is a critical part of the development of the creative industry and strict enforcement of the law is essential to protecting it.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.