‘Game of Thrones’ Restarts July 16

The seven-episode seventh season of HBO hit Game of Thrones debuts Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m.

Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin, the fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast kingdom.

Members of the ensemble cast for the sixth season included Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington and Jonathan Pryce.



Related: Sling TV to Offer Free HBO Preview



Season six’s executive producers were David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield.

George R.R. Martin holds a co-executive producer title.

After season seven, the show will wrap following a six-episode eighth season.