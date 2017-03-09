‘Game of Thrones’ Restarts July 16
The seven-episode seventh season of HBO hit Game of Thrones debuts Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m.
Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin, the fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast kingdom.
Members of the ensemble cast for the sixth season included Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington and Jonathan Pryce.
Related: Sling TV to Offer Free HBO Preview
Season six’s executive producers were David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield.
George R.R. Martin holds a co-executive producer title.
After season seven, the show will wrap following a six-episode eighth season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.