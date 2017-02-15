Sling TV to Offer Free HBO Preview

Sling TV, in a continuation of its second birthday celebration, will offer a free preview of premium channel Home Box Office to its Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers beginning on Feb. 16 and last through Feb. 20.



During the free preview, Sling TV customers can watch popular programming like Girls and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which had their new season premieres last week. The preview comes in time for the Feb. 19 series premieres of Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, at 9 p.m. ET and the new comedy Crashing at 10:30 p.m. ET. Viewers also will have full access to HBO On Demand during the preview, meaning they can binge watch popular series like Game of Thrones.



After the free preview ends, Sling TV customers have the option of adding the HBO premium to their service for an additional $15 per month.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.