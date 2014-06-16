‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Draws 7.1M Viewers

The season-four finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones drew 7.1 million viewers to its initial 9 p.m. playing Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 32% from last season’s June 2013 finale. The total Sunday night audience, including two additional plays, was 9.3 million.

Game of Thrones averaged 6.8 million live viewers in its fourth season initial playings, up 37% from last season. In gross audience (live-plus-seven across multiple platforms), season four averaged 18.6 million viewers, up 29% from last season and the most ever for an HBO series.

HBO announced in April, following the season premiere, that the series had been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.