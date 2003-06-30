Game Show whips out the joy sticks
Game Show Network is ready to play a new kind of game: video games.
This fall, the cable network will launch a new fringe block of video-game-related
shows anchored by two British acquisitions, Game Sauce and GamerTV.
Wraparound programming will update viewers on the latest video-game news.
The block will air Thursdays from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. EST, repeating at the same
times on the weekend.
GSN plans to launch the block with an original documentary on video
games.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.