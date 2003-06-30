Game Show whips out the joy sticks

Game Show Network is ready to play a new kind of game: video games.

This fall, the cable network will launch a new fringe block of video-game-related

shows anchored by two British acquisitions, Game Sauce and GamerTV.

Wraparound programming will update viewers on the latest video-game news.

The block will air Thursdays from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. EST, repeating at the same

times on the weekend.

GSN plans to launch the block with an original documentary on video

games.