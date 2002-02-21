Game Show Network sets ad-sales team
Game Show Network has completed the creation of its own ad-sales team.
Ad sales had previously been handled by the syndication unit at 50
percent-owner Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Senior vice president of advertising sales Michael Sakin has hired 13 people
and established sales offices in New York, Chicago and Dallas.
In New York, the team will consist of Sakin and vice president of Eastern ad
sales Frank Ciancio, previously with USA Networks Inc., plus four new account
executives.
Newly hired vice president of Western/Southwestern ad
sales Sam Moser, previously with Nickelodeon, will be based in the Dallas
office.
