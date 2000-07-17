Game Show Network is on the rise

Game Show Network, the only 24-hour programming service devoted solely to game shows, won big this year by gaining more than 8.8 million viewers since July 1999, according to Nielson Media Research Inc.

The service, now ranked among the five fastest-growing cable networks, added 2,662,000 new subscribers during the past six months, more than 1 million of whom were added in March when the network was launched on various MediaOne cable systems in the Boston area.