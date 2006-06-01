Game Show Makes Its Move

Ricki Lake returned to the small screen Wednesday night to host not battling trailer-park residents but battling celebs on a sneak preview of CBS’ Game Show Marathon, which has its official premiere Thursday night. The show, which pits B-list celebrities against each other in classic game shows such as Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right, came in second in its time slot in the key 18-49 demo with a 2.3 rating/8 share, behind NBC’s Dateline (2.7/9), according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC was first overall for the night with a 3.0/9 in the demo. Dateline was its only first-run show; reruns of Deal or No Deal and Law & Order rounded out the Peacock’s schedule.

CBS and Fox tied for second with a 2.6 (although Fox got an 8 share, while CBS got a 7). Fox’s first-run episode of So You Think You Can Dance was its highest-ranking show at a 3.6/10. CBS’ two reruns (Criminal Minds and CSI: NY) both got higher numbers than Gameshow Marathon, with a 2.5/7 and 2.9/8, respectively.

ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4. Its soon-to-be-defunct Commander in Chief, although a first-run episode, could only command a 1.5/4 against the CSI and L&O (2.7/7) reruns.

UPN was fifth with an 0.8/2 for the movie My Baby’s Daddy (a frequent topic on Ricki Lake’s former show), and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 for Blue Collar TV (one original episode, one rerun) and a repeat of One Tree Hill.