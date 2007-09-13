Game Over for World Series of Video Games

Games Media Properties, which produces the World Series of Video Games, canceled the remainder of the competition, including contests in Los Angeles, London and Sweden.

Games Media cited money problems in a statement on its Web site: “The continuing challenges of securing adequate revenues to sustain the production of the WSVG’s large-scale events and television programming in a very crowded field of competitive gaming leagues has prompted us to re-evaluate our direction as an organization.”

Televised video gaming is indeed a crowded field. There’s News Corp.’s Championship Gaming Series on DirecTV; Major League Gaming, which aired last season on USA Network; and the World Cyber Games, which airs on Spike TV.

Games Media vowed to shift focus to “growing our online advertising network of Web sites.”